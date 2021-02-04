Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $25.43

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

