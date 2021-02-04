Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $53.33

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $280,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,495.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,604 shares of company stock worth $3,545,849 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 236,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -154.96 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

