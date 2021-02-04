Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $27.22

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.