Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $219.07

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.