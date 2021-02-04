Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $77.13

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

PENN stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

