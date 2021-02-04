Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $421.27

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,084. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

