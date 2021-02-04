Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $23.60

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VVV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Valvoline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

