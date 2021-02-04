Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price at $23.20

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 138,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.22.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

