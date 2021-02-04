Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

