Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 107,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,559,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after buying an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

