Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wix.com Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wix.com in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the information services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.49. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.