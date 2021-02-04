Brokers Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

TSE:EDV opened at C$28.48 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.