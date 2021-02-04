Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of -0.44.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

