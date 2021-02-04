Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BROG opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

