Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45. 1,233,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,882,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 235,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.