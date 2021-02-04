Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,213. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.