Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

BRKS opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

