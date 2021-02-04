BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Critical Analysis

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A -2.59% -0.65% The Cheesecake Factory -1.89% -8.77% -1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and The Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 3 11 6 0 2.15

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $33.05, suggesting a potential downside of 27.71%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and The Cheesecake Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.84 $127.29 million $2.61 17.52

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats BurgerFi International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

