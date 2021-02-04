Business First Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

BFST stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.