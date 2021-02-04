BuySell Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,031.00 (BULL)

BuySell (CURRENCY:BULL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. BuySell has a market cap of $6.94 million and $25,031.00 worth of BuySell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BuySell has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BuySell coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BuySell alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BuySell Profile

BULL is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2019. BuySell’s total supply is 5,036,425 coins. The official website for BuySell is buysellcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BuySell

BuySell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuySell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuySell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuySell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BuySell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BuySell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.