Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $92,104.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00403439 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

