C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

