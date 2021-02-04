Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. Cabot also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

