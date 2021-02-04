Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 444,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $18.63 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

