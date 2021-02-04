Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 444,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $18.63 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

