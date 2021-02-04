California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

