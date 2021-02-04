Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 47174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

