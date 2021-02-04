Camden National Bank Buys 10,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 244,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.