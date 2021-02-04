Camden National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

