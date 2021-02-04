Camden National Bank Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camden National Bank owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.41. 56,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

