Camden National Bank Sells 304 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.45. 8,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.49 and its 200 day moving average is $428.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $522.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,173 shares of company stock worth $16,219,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

