Camden National Bank Sells 3,044 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 4,519,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

