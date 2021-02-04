Camden National Bank Sells 7,399 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.