Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

