Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 458 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.