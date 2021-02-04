Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 144,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 31,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.