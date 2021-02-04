Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

SUPN stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

