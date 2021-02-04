Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after buying an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after buying an additional 714,784 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

