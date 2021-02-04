Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Camping World stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,830 shares of company stock valued at $37,232,264 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

