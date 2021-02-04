Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 611,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,197. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

