Canaccord Genuity Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

