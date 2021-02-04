Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 5%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 384,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 483,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.81.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

