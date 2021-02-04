Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) traded down 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 321,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 489,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 million and a PE ratio of -43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.