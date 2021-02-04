Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.