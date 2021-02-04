Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

