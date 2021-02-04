Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.88.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

