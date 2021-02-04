Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.67 ($61.96).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Wednesday. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.