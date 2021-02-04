Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Omnicell, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

OMCL stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

