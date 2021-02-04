CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

