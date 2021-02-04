CanYaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $32,671.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.43 or 0.01301845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.56 or 0.05884199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

