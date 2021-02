Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.57

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

